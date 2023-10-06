Kids who are curious about bodily functions or wonder what type of wild animal left behind that stinky pile of poop are invited to attend the Arizona Science Center’s Camp Innovation.

The camp returns this fall break with “That’s Gross!,” where future scientists will have the chance to explore the science of the slimy and sticky. Discover the fascinations of the human body, funky foods and strange but successful animal adaptations through hands-on STEM activities at this week-long camp.

Available to students ages 6-14, Camp Innovation Fall Break runs October 9-13. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Arizona Science Center is located at 600 E. Washington St. For more information, call 602-716-2000 or visit www.azscience.org.