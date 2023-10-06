Jurisdictional Elections for voters throughout Maricopa County will be held this fall. Participating jurisdictions will hold a “Ballot by Mail” election, and all qualified voters that live in the city or town boundaries will be automatically sent a ballot. Voters have the option to return it by mail, drop it off at a secure ballot drop box or voting location, or vote a replacement ballot in-person.

On the Nov. 7 ballot, the City of Phoenix will ask voters to approve or reject four bond related questions, and, depending on where they live, North Central residents will see a Bond and M&O Override vote for both Madison Elementary School District and Osborn Elementary School District.

Voters may visit www.beballotready.vote to check their registration information and view their jurisdiction before the voter registration deadline on Oct. 10, 2023. Those who have recently moved should be sure to update their address to ensure that the county has the most current information on file before the November Jurisdictional Election.