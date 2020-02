Children can get creative, learn about artists

Budding young artists can explore their creative sides at a free event on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Acacia Library.

Mini Masters will be held from 1 to 1:45 p.m. that day at the library at 750 E. Townley Ave.

Children at least 6 years old will complete an art project, as well as learn about a specific artist, style or medium. Adults may come with their child and participate.

To learn more, call 602-262-4636 or visit phoenixpubliclibrary.org.