Art museum offers socials for seniors

Phoenix Art Museum members who are at least 65 years old can combine coffee and conversation at the Senior Coffee Social events.

The next ones will take place at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, in Singer Hall in Wolfswinkel Education Center at the museum at 1625 N. Central Ave. At the 10:30 a.m. gathering, free coffee and breakfast will be served and a docent will lead a presentation on a featured object from the collection. The afternoon Coffee Social includes coffee and the docent-led talk.

You must RSVP in order to attend. It is free and available to Phoenix Art Museum members 65 and older. To RSVP or for more information, email membership@phxart.org.