Support group to help people tackle anxiety

If you are struggling with anxiety there is a support group that may help.

Believe Counseling Services will offer an anxiety management group called Anxiety and Me, which will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays at the counseling office at 8841 N. 1st St., Suite B. Participants will meet March 12, 19 and 26 and then meet again April 9, 16 and 23. The March sessions are for adults ages 18 and older. Men and women are eligible to participate.

The support group will help people identify anxiety as it reveals itself in their lives in general and in specific situations. Members will learn effective tools to address, reduce and possibly eliminate anxiety spikes.

The cost for this support group is $240 for all six sessions and may be paid $40 per session or prior to the first session for $216. Enrollees must commit to attending all six sessions.

To learn more, visit Believe Counseling Services at believeinyourtruth.com or call 602-574-6544.