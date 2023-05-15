The Children’s Museum of Phoenix has a full summer of fun planned for area children who would like to experience a week or more of museum exploration, hands-on activities, games, and plenty of friend-making.

The summer camp program will offer a full 10 weeks of programs, May 29 to Aug. 4 (excluding weekend), that will explore five different themes: Dino Discovery, World of Magic and Fantasy, Weather Watchers, Summertime Sleuths and Superhero Adventures. The programs feature hands-on learning, games and activities designed to cultivate the minds and muscles of children ages 5–8. Each unique camp week also includes plenty of free play within all three floors of the Museum’s imaginative exhibits.

Children’s Museum of Phoenix is located at 215 N. 7th St. For more information, call 602-253-0501 or visit www.childrensmuseumofphoenix.org.