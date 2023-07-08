The Changing Hands Summer Reading Challenge for adults and kids is underway. Those who are looking for a new author to discover but don’t know where to start can take the challenge and push themselves to try new genres and read a wider range of perspectives, experiences, and voices.

Residents who want to participate can pick up a Summer Reading Challenge Bingo Board in-store (300 W. Camelback Rd. in Phoenix), or download it online. Color in completed squares as books are read. Connect four squares (horizontally, vertically, diagonally) to be entered in a raffle for one of two $50 Changing Hands gift cards at summer’s end. When complete, drop off the bingo board in-store or curbside at the Phoenix or Tempe location. One card may be entered per participant. The program runs through Aug. 1.

Changing Hands has put together a suggested reading list based on various categories, but readers are encouraged to strike out on their own, too. Visit www.changinghands.com/read2023.

Phoenix Public Libraries are also participating in the 2023 Maricopa County Reads summer reading program, which runs through Aug. 1. Residents of all ages are invited to sign up and check out their local library for summer reading fun. The theme of this year’s program is All Together Now, encouraging readers to explore themes of unity, kindness, and community. The program is for all ages, and points are earned by reading, completing challenges, attending events and participating in community experiences.

Sign up now at www.maricopacountyreads.org and get ready to start earning points. To find your local library, visit www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org.