The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced three improvement projects that will require closures along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (July 7–10). Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan detour routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 10) for pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue closed. Expect heavy traffic and allow extra travel time. Detours : Consider using northbound State Route 51 to westbound Loop 101 to travel beyond closure. Northbound I-17 drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th Avenue.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for additional information on restrictions and suggested detours for this weekend.