The Phoenix Airport Museum is requesting entries for an upcoming exhibition of artworks that exemplify the nighttime, “Night Vision.” This opportunity is open to Arizona artists to have their work on display at one of the country’s busiest airports between Oct. 21, 2023 – May 26, 2024.

Phoenix Airport Museum presents themed fine art exhibitions that promote Arizona’s unique artistic and cultural heritage and are appropriate for an airport public setting. Exhibitions are curated by Phoenix Airport Museum staff members who contact Arizona museums, cultural institutions, artist groups, and individual artists directly.

According to the “Night Vision” prospectus, “Rich in mystery and symbolic potential, the nighttime has long inspired artists to consider darkness, the cosmos and the unknown. The night is not only a moment in time but can also be a place of solitude, tranquility and dreaming. From the glow of moonlight in the desert to nocturnal creatures to city lights there’s plenty of inspiration for artists.”

There is no fee to apply. Accepted artworks will be chosen by the curatorial staff. Submissions are due through WeTransfer on July 21 by 5 p.m. Questions may be directed to airport.museum@phoenix.gov or 602-273-2006. Learn more at www.skyharbor.com/at-the-airport/amenities/airport-museum.