Career Connectors will host two virtual events this month: Where the Jobs Are and an Insurance and Financial Services Career Expo.

Scheduled for July 13, 9–11:30 a.m., Where the Jobs Are will look at trends and developments in Arizona’s labor market and economy and what they mean to an individual’s job search. What industries, jobs and skills are in demand and how can job seekers best prepare themselves for high-quality career opportunities in these growing fields? How does one determine the best fit for their passions, skills and ambitions in an ever-changing labor market? Trevor Stokes, a labor market economist, will help answer these questions and more, as well as introduce a suite of free, open-access resources to power an intentional and informed career planning process.

Those looking for a job in the finance or insurance industry can register for a free virtual career expo, July 27, 9–11:30 a.m. Attendees will have one-on-one conversations with hiring companies to explore entry-level, professional, and executive-level career positions, training that results in licensing and certification, remote and in-person positions; and higher paid wages that may be available in these high-growth industries.

To register or for additional information, visit www.careerconnectors.org.