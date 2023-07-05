Glendale Union High School District

Grads earn $100 million in scholarships

The 2022–23 Glendale Union High School District (GUHSD) school year ended with excellent measures of success. More than 2,900 students graduated from all nine of GUHSD’s high schools this year, and the Class of 2023 earned more than $111 million in scholarships.

Sunnyslope High School, Thunderbird High School and Washington High School received a combined total of over $45 million in scholarships. High schools within the district’s boundaries are Apollo, Cortez, Glendale, Greenway, Independence, Moon Valley, Sunnyslope, Thunderbird, and Washington. Learn more at www.guhsdaz.org.

District enrollment is open for 2023-24

The new school year begins Aug. 7. It is not too late for new students to enroll for the 2023–24 Glendale Union High School District school year. Enrollment information can be found at www.guhsdaz.org — click on the “Enrollment” link.

The district offers nine nationally recognized high schools. All schools are ranked among America’s best high schools by U.S. News & World Report. GUHSD provides championship athletics, extracurricular activities, cutting-edge STEM opportunities, career and technical education options, and much more.

Madison School District

Simis student honored for contributions

Madison Simis student Dorothy Starr has been selected as the Arizona International Baccalaureate Schools (IB) organization’s 2023 Primary Years Programme Student of the Year. The award recognizes students who take action and contribute to their community.

Dorothy and her older sister created the Love Project Club, which is a community service club for children. Since beginning the club three years ago, they have raised more than $3,000 to help support their service projects. The club has given back and supported their community by organizing toy drives in partnership with the Phoenix Rescue Mission, providing water and Gatorade in the summer to individuals in the community who are without housing, hosting a Valentine’s Day party at a retirement center and raising money to help during the fires in Australia.

The student enjoys sharing what she learns with other children, “like being an inquirer by trying to find solutions to world problems. I have also been able to communicate with other kids and adults why it is important to help others. Being caring, open-minded, balanced and being a risk-taker were a big part of my club’s success.”

Through the IB program, all students at Madison Simis learn to research, ask questions, think deeply, take action and become lifelong learners. Learn more at www.madisonaz.org/simis.

Check-in days coming for new, returning students

Madison School District will host check-in days for new and returning families July 25–27. During this time, all families will complete, review and/or update important information needed for the new school year.

All Madison elementary and middle schools are still accepting open enrollment applications for the 2023–24 school year. More information about schools, signature programs and enrollment, along with the check-in day schedule, is available on the district’s website at www.madisonaz.org.

Meal applications available in July

Through the National School Lunch Program, Madison School District is able to offer free or reduced-price school meals to students who qualify. In addition, in 2022, the Arizona Department of Education announced temporary funding for schools to offer meals free of charge to students who qualify for reduced-price meal benefits. This temporary additional funding is effective through June 30, 2024, or until the allotted funding runs out.

In addition to free or reduced-price meals, submitting a school meal application can also provide the opportunity to qualify for other benefits and support funding for school programs and services.

School meal applications for the new school year will be available beginning July 15. More information is available at www.madisonaz.org/foodandnutrition.

Phoenix Union High School District

Camelback high student recognized for art

The Phoenix Union High School District (PXU) Governing Board recognized Sofia Villa, a freshman at Camelback High School, on June 1 for her achievements in art.

Villa was awarded first place in Congressman Ruben Gallego’s Congressional Art Competition. Her art will be displayed in Washington D.C. for one year.

Mayor honors outgoing superintendent

In June, the district celebrated Superintendent Dr. Chad Gestson’s many years of service with PXU as he prepares for the next step in his professional journey. At the June 8 celebration, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego proclaimed the day Dr. Chad Gestson Day.

Washington Elementary School District

EL students recognized for achievements

Several students in the Washington Elementary School District (WESD) English Language Learner program were recognized for their outstanding growth and academic achievements at a special awards ceremony. The recipients included Dayanara V. at Maryland School, Viktoriya E. at Mountain View School and Andree Troncony at Richard E. Miller Elementary School.

All of the students speak a home language other than English and over the course of the 2022–23 school year, they have grown significantly not only in their English acquisition, but their academics overall, the district said. The students were nominated by their teachers for this special recognition and were presented with a certificate and gift in front of their families and teachers, as well as other WESD staff and governing board members.

Students participate in Teddy Bear Clinic

The district extended its thanks the Abrazo Central Campus for recently visiting first through second grade students at Maryland School to do a Teddy Bear Clinic.

Abrazo nurses informed students about basic first aid, how to call 9-1-1, and poison proofing their homes. Students also had the opportunity to play with tools such as stethoscopes, otoscopes and ophthalmoscopes, and interact with the Abrazo nursing team. Additionally, every student got to play nurse with a teddy bear that they were able to take home.

Maryland volunteer receives award

Maryland School volunteer Cathy Kim was surprised with the Pay It Forward award from Arizona’s Family. She was chosen as the recipient of $500, and was joined by her family, students and colleagues to recognize her ongoing contributions to Maryland.

Over the years, Kim has supported the school in a multitude of ways, such as coordinating the volunteer program, maintaining the garden, creating opportunities for outdoor education on campus and much more.