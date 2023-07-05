“What to do in the heat of summer?” asks Carolyn Inabinet, president and owner of Music Works Community (MCW)… “Play the piano!”

Summer piano lessons offer an opportunity for adults to escape from the pressures of work, and kids can have productive time away from video games and screen time.

Piano lessons are available during the MWC Summer Session through Aug. 4. MWC is currently enrolling for fall lessons as well. The fall schedule begins the week of Aug. 7.

Classes include the Prelude Piano Programs: “Shining Stars” for preschoolers, pre-K and junior kindergarten, and “LeapFrogs” for kindergarten and first graders. Introductory summer lessons are also offered, allowing individuals to join a fall semester class.

Registration for Music Works Community lessons and Prelude classes can be found on the company’s website: www.musicworkscommunity.com.

Music Works is located at 302 W. Bethany Home Rd. For more information about summer and fall registration, send an email to director@musicworkscommunity.com or call 602‐796‐1592.