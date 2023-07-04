Christown Spectrum shopping center invites the community to enjoy a summer season of family-friendly events, beginning with live music every Saturday.

Residents can enjoy live musical performances or a professional DJ for free each Saturday afternoon now through August. Each performance will be held near the main entrance and Center Court from noon to 3 p.m. The performances began in June and will run through Aug. 26.

In addition, on select Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m. the shopping center will host a Summer Fiesta event, which will feature a variety of family-friendly activities, including games with prizes, children’s art projects, caricatures, face painting, salsa dancers, and selfie backdrops. Summer Fiesta events will be held on the third Saturday of each month through August near the main entrance.

On July 15 and Aug. 19, the center also will host the Phoenix Fire and Police Departments’ Annual Bike Rodeo and Bicycle Safety Event. During these events, a small bicycle course will help children learn about bike safety and each child will be able to take home a free bike helmet (while supplies last). A drawing for a girl’s and boy’s bike will also be held during the Aug. 19 event.

Finally, Retail Therapy Boutique’s #SupportLocal Community Market, featuring over 40 local businesses offering hand-crafted goods and food items along with live entertainment and free activities for the whole family, will take place select Saturdays. The market, located near American Furniture Warehouse, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 8 and 22, and Aug. 5.

Christown Spectrum is located on the southeast corner of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. All summer events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://christownspectrum.shopkimco.com.