Charming Callen is a true gentleman

Soft and wiggly with all who are in his presence, Callen has had nine years of perfecting his puppy-like charms. With gorgeous brindle markings and one of the friendliest dispositions, it is a wonder this handsome boy is still in good spirits after being rescued from a situation where there were too many pets in the home.

Upon arrival, Arizona Humane Society Emergency Animal Medical Technicians transported Callen and other pets in the home to the shelter’s animal trauma hospital. Even while receiving a check-up, the smile never left this senior boy’s face. While in AHS’ care, Callen received medical treatment for a few masses, including surgery to remove a few.

Despite not receiving much socialization in his previous home, this sweet baby is happy to be immediate pals with everyone he meets and is always seeking attention. A lover of treats and walks, Callen is a true gentleman when it comes to getting his snacks and he is a great example of how to behave while on a leash. With an irresistibly wrinkly face you just want to kiss, adorable Callen is hoping there is a family out there who is open to giving and getting lots of love throughout his golden years.

The adoption fee for Callen (pet number 701436) is waived and interested adopters can meet him at the Arizona Humane Society’s South Mountain Campus in Phoenix. His adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, current vaccinations, a microchip and a free follow-up wellness exam with a VCA Animal Hospital. Visit www.azhumane.org/ adopt to choose one of three convenient ways to adopt based on your schedule — by appointment, walk-in or curbside.

