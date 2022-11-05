Celebrate the slice at pizza fest

The seventh annual Phoenix Pizza Festival will bring together some 20 pizza makers, local vendors, live bands and more, all in celebration of the slice.

Pizza makers will sell all types of pizza, with slices priced $2–$4, as well as half and full pizzas, depending on their menu. To-date, confirmed vendors include Cheese’s Wood Fired, Copper State, Dough Riders, Floridino’s, Into The Fire, L’Impasto, Lou Malnati’s, Nicastro, Pizza Arno, Re Di Roma Wood-Fired, Trattoria D’Amico and White Mountain — this list will grow.

The event will include live bands (Black Caesar Social Club, Gnarwhal Jrz, Prime Society, Sareena Dominguez, Sureson and The Black Stallions, so far), lawn games, desserts, local vendors, kid’s crafts and more. Beverage purveyors, including Huss Brewing, Bogle Wine and Mule 2.0 cocktails, will offer a selection of wine, beer, cocktails and nonalcoholic beverages.

The event, scheduled for Nov. 12–13 at Margaret T. Hance Park (67 W. Culver St., Phoenix), benefits Downtown Phoenix, Inc.

All tickets are general admission ($16, children age 5 and under are free), and all food/drink items cost extra once inside. The organizers encourage residents to buy tickets online in advance — the event sells out every year and tickets may not be available at the gate.

The Phoenix Pizza Festival runs 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, and 11 a.m. –4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13. For tickets and information, visit www.phoenix.pizza.