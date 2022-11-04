The Breadfruit opens at Bitter

In October, Bitter & Twisted was fully booked out by P.E.G. Companies to accommodate construction activity connected with Moxy hotel, located directly above B&T inside the historic Luhrs City Center and set to open in spring 2023. The downtown cocktail parlour is set to reopen Nov. 1 with a brand-new menu collaboration — the popular Jamaican restaurant, The Breadfruit & Rum Bar.

Led by Jamaica native Dwayne Allen, The Breadfruit has been an institution in downtown Phoenix for more than 12 years, and has been missed by patrons since it went on hiatus during the COVID pandemic in early 2020.

But in November, Breadfruit fans will be able to savor a compact menu of both classic and all-new dishes, paired with the award-winning cocktail menu at Bitter & Twisted. The new more casual yet still authentic menu is also a teaser of what to expect when The Breadfruit & Rum Bar finally reopens, Allen says.

“We’ve partnered with a talented new chef, Shane Jackson, who was the longtime number two for Stephen Jones at The Larder & The Delta, to deliver on our promise of tasty treats,” Allen said.

He added, “We decided to roll out a tight little menu at Bitter & Twisted to give our longtime fans a taste of that familiar flavor, plus a few new items such as Jerk Pork which we never did at The Breadfruit. It’s absolutely divine and a real staple on my island.”

Now available at B&T, The Breadfruit’s menu showcases greatest hits, such as Red Stripe Curried Shrimp, Jerk Chicken Off the Grill and cinnamon dusted Sweet Plantains, as well as craveable bar bites created just for the cocktail parlour, such as Jerk Fries.

Most important, Allen added, “The Breadfruit’s menu at B&T is still focused on local ingredients, sustainability, and supporting Arizona farmers.”

Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour is located at 1 W. Jefferson St. (Jefferson and Central) in Phoenix. For more information call 602-340-1924, visit www.bitterandtwistedaz.com. Learn more about The Breadfruit & Rum Bar at www.thebreadfruit.com.