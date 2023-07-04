Chicken Curry vs. Spicy Brussels Sprout is one of four battles for the best bruschetta taking place this summer at Postino (photo courtesy of Upward Projects).

Postino WineCafé launched the Battle of The Bruschetta this summer. The three-month bracket-style competition between eight limited-time bruschetta recipes kicked off in June. Think eight out-of-the-box innovative bites including Mexican Street Corn, Spicy Brussels Sprout, Chicken Curry and even a Strawberry Cheesecake bruschetta.

During each two-week battle, which kicked off June 1 and runs through Labor Day, guests can order two competing bruschetta flavors and vote on their favorite by texting “BATTLE” to 602-637-1510. The champion bruschetta will earn a permanent spot on the Postino menu this fall. Guests can cast their vote one time per round and will automatically be entered to win a $50 gift card at the completion of each battle.

Postino WineCafé has eight locations in Arizona. In North Central, visit the Arcadia location, at 3939 E. Campbell Ave. (602-852-3939) or the Central location, at 5144 N. Central Ave. (602-274-5144). For more information, go to www.postinowinecafe.com.

