Postino WineCafé launched the Battle of The Bruschetta this summer. The three-month bracket-style competition between eight limited-time bruschetta recipes kicked off in June. Think eight out-of-the-box innovative bites including Mexican Street Corn, Spicy Brussels Sprout, Chicken Curry and even a Strawberry Cheesecake bruschetta.

During each two-week battle, which kicked off June 1 and runs through Labor Day, guests can order two competing bruschetta flavors and vote on their favorite by texting “BATTLE” to 602-637-1510. The champion bruschetta will earn a permanent spot on the Postino menu this fall. Guests can cast their vote one time per round and will automatically be entered to win a $50 gift card at the completion of each battle.

Postino WineCafé has eight locations in Arizona. In North Central, visit the Arcadia location, at 3939 E. Campbell Ave. (602-852-3939) or the Central location, at 5144 N. Central Ave. (602-274-5144). For more information, go to www.postinowinecafe.com.