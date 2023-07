The City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department announced that the FitPHX Program will offer free virtual Fall into Fitness classes this summer on Tuesdays through July 18 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be no class held on July 4.

To learn more about the program and to register to participate, visit Parks and Recreation FitPHX at www.phoenix.gov/parks/fitphx.