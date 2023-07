North Central resident Pat Brown ended an incredible 32-year running streak on May 31 as he prepared to undergo hip replacement surgery June 1.

“Pat has run every day for more than 32 years,” said Brown’s wife, Dawn. “That includes the day we met, the day we got married, the day our children were born — every day! And most of that has been in North Central Phoenix.”

The Browns moved to the area in 1995.