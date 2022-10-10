Free support for families with young children

Southwest Human Development, Arizona’s largest early childhood development nonprofit, will host the second annual “Birth to Five Helpline Awareness Week” Oct. 10-16, to spotlight the organization’s free support line for those who have questions or concerns about parenting and the early development of children from birth to age 5.

With support from First Things First and other community partners, the Birth to Five Helpline (877-705-KIDS) allows Arizona parents, caregivers and professionals to call, text or email a Birth to Five Helpline early childhood specialist for support around a variety of early childhood issues such as feeding and eating, sleep, toilet/potty training, developmental milestones, fussiness/colic and difficult behaviors, general parenting questions and more.

For additional information, visit www.birthtofivehelpline.org.