Virtual symposium for caregivers offered

Duet Partners In Health & Aging is hosting a Fall Family Caregiver Virtual Symposium, Oct. 13, from 9-11:30 a.m.

Dr. Aaron Blight, an international speaker and consultant on caregiving, aging, and healthcare and Dr. Macie P. Smith, an award-winning educator, author, writer and television personality, will present at the symposium.

Blight will present on “When Caregiving Calls.” Caregivers are usually so busy with the tasks of caregiving that they rarely reflect upon the significance of their activities, including how caring changes their identity: their view of self, their relationships with others, and their place in society. This thoughtful and inspiring presentation draws upon research to explain caregiving as a phenomenon of social science.

Smith will discuss “When Your Loved One Resists: Dealing with Difficult People.” As caregivers turn the focus of their lives to tending to their loved ones, they become frustrated as they often are met with resistance. The goal of this presentation is for participants to better understand the meaning of resistance, the reasons behind it, and how to identify strategies to address resistance.

The event is open to anyone and free to register for family caregivers; $15 for professionals. Acadia is the event Silver Sponsor, along with AARP Arizona and CopperPoint Insurance Companies as Copper Sponsors. Jayme West, KTAR will moderate the event.

To register, visit www.duetaz.org/symposium. For additional information, call 602-274-5022.