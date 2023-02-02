Hospice of the Valley’s Dementia Care and Education Campus will host a dementia experience and education event Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The interactive presentation, presented by Michelle Bales, LMSW, APHSC-C, the Adult Day and Intergenerational program manager, features an 8-minute experience that presses participants to perform everyday tasks as if they were living with cognitive impairment. The simulation will be followed by a general review of the most common types of dementia and how the progressive brain changes impact thinking, functioning and behaviors.

Participants will then explore improvisation techniques, sensory experiences and other person-centered approaches that optimize meaningful connections with the person living with dementia. These approaches focus on the ultimate goal of helping people live well with dementia.

The Dementia Care and Education Campus is located at 3811 N. 44th St. in Phoenix. For question or to register, send an email to events@dementiacampus.org or call 602-767-8300. For additional information, visit www.dementiacampus.org.