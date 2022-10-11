Tickets on sale for annual Midtown tour

Tickets for the annual Midtown Urban Living Tour+, scheduled for Nov. 12, will be on sale beginning Oct. 1.

This year, the Midtown Neighborhood Association added a twist to the event: a street fair with local vendors and live music. Vendors located at Thomas Road and Central Avenue. As for food, participants are encouraged to stop by one of the local restaurants, right in Midtown.

The self-guided home tour offers an exclusive opportunity to tour Midtown’s historic stand-alone homes, as well as Midtown’s unique high-rise condominiums. Residents from around the Valley are invited to attend to see what it’s like to live in this popular historic district.

Held Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m., the tour takes off from Central United Methodist Church at 1875 N. Central Ave. Vendors will be located at the southeast corner of Thomas Road and Central Avenue.

Tickets will be sold for $20 in advance online, or $25 on event day. For additional information, visit www.midtownphx.org/events.