After thousands of new residential units were approved for development along Central Avenue in the last year or two, a new citizen-led effort is underway with the intention of preparing a proactive plan for the revitalization of Steele Indian School Park.

After the May 13 general meeting of the Carnation Association of Neighbors (CAN), area resident Jeremy Thacker presented an outline of possible improvements that would make the park more accessible and functional for current residents, as well as help it grow along with future development. The park is located at 300 E. Indian School Road, and roughly 3,000 new residential units are planned near the park, mostly along Central Avenue between Indian School and Camelback roads.

The presentation was a precursor to the first meeting of CRISP (Coalition to Redesign Steele Indian School Park), which will be held Thursday, June 13, at 6:30 p.m. in the park’s Memorial Hall. Area residents who would like to join the conversation are invited to attend the meeting. Visit strongtownsphx.org/initiatives/steele-indian-school-park to see the May 13 presentation or find additional information.