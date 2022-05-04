May events at Desert Christian

Desert Christian Fellowship will offer a variety of free programs to the community this month.

First up, on May 9, all ages and skill levels are invited to “Volleyball in the Park” at Butler Park, 15th Avenue and Butler, from 9 a.m. to noon. Thursday, May 12, at noon is the Seniors Potluck, which will feature a guest speaker. Bring a favorite dish to share and take the opportunity to meet people in a fun atmosphere.

A free family movie night will be held Friday, May 13, at 6 p.m. “The Prince of Egypt,” an animated musical based on the Book of Exodus, will be screened, and snacks will be provided.

Finally, Friday, May 20, is drive through food distribution day. Lots of fresh fruit, vegetables and staples will be provided to members of the community from 7–9 a.m.

Desert Christian Fellowship is located at 1445 W. Northern Ave. in Phoenix. For additional information, call 602-861-4008.