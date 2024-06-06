It may come as a huge surprise that adorable little Snuggles got her name due to her huge love of…snuggles. And what may not come as a surprise is that the six-year-young Chihuahua has remained so sweet even after making her way to the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) earlier this year due to being treated cruelly.

Snuggles was rescued by AHS Cruelty Investigators in April of this year after she was sadly abandoned in a park. Just one call out of almost 15,000 that the shelter’s field team receives for pets in need of help, this little girl was treated in AHS’ trauma hospital for tummy and dental issues.

Now that she has made a full recovery, Snuggles would prefer a home where she is the only pup due to her shy nature and the fact that she prefers all of the attention on her cute self. Though the gray-faced pup needs a little patience at first, she quickly shows how big her heart is by cuddling with her favorite people.

Interested adopters can meet sweet Snuggles (pet number 771530) at AHS’ South Mountain location. Her adoption fee includes her spay surgery, current vaccinations, a microchip, and a follow-up wellness exam with a VCA Animal Hospital. Visit www.azhumane.org/adopt for more information.