Just in time for summer break, the Heard Museum is rolling out Heardlings, a fun way for kids and grown-ups to explore art together. Guests will meet Archie the Jackrabbit, named after the museum’s iconic arches, who will be their guide to summer exploration.

Heardlings get their own special room for activities, an art cart full of creative surprises, and a cool map to find their favorite museum treasures. In addition, family events are planned, like the Heardlings Celebration on June 8, a child-friendly menu at the Courtyard Café, and T-shirts and toys at Books & More.

Upon entering the Heard Museum campus, families will be welcomed by Archie and the mobile art cart. Here, children and their parents can get oriented for their museum visit, pick up materials designed just for them, and participate in a hands-on activity.

Inside the museum, families are encouraged to spend time in the Heardlings Family Activity Room. Created in collaboration with several contemporary Native American artists, this innovative experiential family space features include Artist Spot-Lite, Illustration Station, Story Circle, Word Play and a spray paint mural by Zachary Justin (Akimel O’odham Komadk/KomatkeGila River Indian Community), on which kids can find the sunset, plants and animals in the Sonoran Desert.

Located at 2301 North Central Ave., Heard Museum is all about deepening its commitment to promoting discovery, appreciation, learning, creativity, empathy, and community building, as inspired by Native American art and artists. For additional information, call 602-252-8840 or visit www.heard.org.