Phoenix hit its first 100-degree milestone on April 21, which is why once again this summer, three popular city of Phoenix hiking trails will close during extremely hot days.

On days when the National Weather Service issues an Excessive Heat Warning, all trails associated with Piestewa Peak Trailhead in the Phoenix Mountains Preserve and Camelback Mountain’s Echo and Cholla Trails will close from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During Excessive Heat Warnings, trail access is limited, parking lot gates will be closed, and signage will be posted. Closure information will be posted on the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department’s website and social media accounts, and to local resorts and hotels. Additionally, Phoenix Park Rangers will be visible at those locations to remind and educate trail users about the restrictions.

During the Valley’s warm weather months, and regardless of whether an Excessive Heat Watch is in effect, it is recommended that trail users hike during the early morning or evening hours when it is cooler and there is more shade.

To help with that recommendation, extended summer hours are in effect annually from June through September at North Mountain Park and Piestewa Peak Trailhead in the Phoenix Mountains Preserve, and Pima Canyon Trailhead in South Mountain Park/Preserve. To provide an extra two hours of availability and promote hiking after 7 p.m., parking lot entrances are open until 9 p.m. at those locations. Year-round at those three trailheads, parking lots open at 5 a.m., and trails are open until 11 p.m. All other trails within the Phoenix parks system will remain open.

There are more than 200 miles of open trails within Phoenix. For location information and additional tips on summer hiking safety, visit www.phoenix.gov/parks/trails.