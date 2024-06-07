Sections of northbound I-17 in north Phoenix and northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in the Tempe area will be closed for improvement projects this weekend, June 7-10. Interstate 10 also will be narrowed in both directions at the Broadway Curve. The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends drivers allow extra travel time and plan to use detour routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Northbound I-17 closed between Happy Valley Road and Loop 303 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 10) for pavement improvement work. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Deer Valley and Pinnacle Peak roads closed . Allow extra travel time and avoid the closure if possible by traveling before it begins Friday night. Primary Detour : Northbound I-17 drivers are advised to use the posted detour route on westbound Happy Valley Road to northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and eastbound Loop 303 to return to I-17. Drivers in the southeast Valley (including travelers on I-10 from the Tucson area) can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to westbound I-10 (near 59th Avenue) and northbound Loop 303. Traffic is lighter during early morning and late evening.

(June 10) for pavement improvement work. . Allow extra travel time and avoid the closure if possible by traveling before it begins Friday night. Interstate 10 narrowed to two lanes in both directions between Broadway Road and 48th Street/SR 143 near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 10) for bridge work. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road, southbound SR 143 on-ramp at University Drive and westbound US 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Allow extra travel time. Detour : Consider using the westbound I-10 on-ramp at 40th Street as needed while other nearby ramps are closed. Additional local detour routes will be signed. For more, visit i10BroadwayCurve.com.

near Sky Harbor Airport (June 10) for bridge work. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road, southbound SR 143 on-ramp at University Drive and westbound US 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Allow extra travel time. Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between Warner Road and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 10) for pavement improvement work. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Price Road, Chandler Boulevard and Ray Road closed. Detour : Consider using westbound I-10 as an alternate freeway route to US 60 or northbound Dobson Road and McClintock Drive as local routes to travel beyond the Loop 101 closure.

(Price Freeway) (Superstition Freeway) (June 10) for pavement improvement work. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Price Road, Chandler Boulevard and Ray Road closed.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.