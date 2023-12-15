The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that no full closures are scheduled for construction or maintenance work along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend, Dec. 15-18.

With work still planned near freeways, including during overnight hours, ADOT asks drivers to remain alert, use caution and be prepared to slow down when approaching and traveling through any existing work zones.

Work zones remain in place for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project in the Phoenix area, and ADOT also asks drivers to use caution and obey reduced speed limits within the I-17 widening project currently underway between Anthem and Sunset Point.

Looking ahead, to limit impacts on traffic, shopping and the delivery of products during the holiday travel season, ADOT will not schedule full freeway closures over the Christmas and New Year’s weekends.

Click the Weekend Travel Advisory Map graphic for more information about checking state highway conditions or visit the ADOT website.