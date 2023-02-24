The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that, weather permitting, improvement project closures and restrictions are scheduled on Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Feb. 24-27). With more cold, wet weather (and snowy conditions in the high country) in the forecast for the weekend, ADOT reminds drivers to focus on safe driving in the coming days. Slow down and leave extra room behind the vehicles in front of you.

The following freeway restrictions are scheduled:

Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 27) for pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue also closed. Detour : Consider using northbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 101 as an alternate freeway route to reach I-17 beyond the closure. Northbound I-17 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond the closure. Note: Northbound I-17 on-ramp at Bell Road scheduled to be closed from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday (Feb. 25).

(Feb. 27) for pavement improvement project. Eastbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes near Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 26) for freeway widening project. Broadway Road also closed in both directions near I-10 (between 48th and 55th streets). Westbound I-10 on- and off-ramps at Broadway Road closed. Eastbound I-10 connector road between 48th Street and Broadway Road closed. Detour : Alternate routes to access Broadway Road will be available (more information is available at www.i10broadwaycurve.com/alerts). Note: All I-10 on- and off-ramps at 32nd Street will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 27) for work zone setup. 32nd Street also closed near I-10 (between Wood and Elwood streets).

(Feb. 26) for freeway widening project. Broadway Road also closed in both directions near I-10 (between 48th and 55th streets). Westbound I-10 on- and off-ramps at Broadway Road closed. Eastbound I-10 connector road between 48th Street and Broadway Road closed. Westbound US 60 closed between Val Vista Drive and Country Club Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 27) for pavement improvement project.

(Feb. 27) for pavement improvement project. Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 5 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 26) for new interchange construction.

For a complete listing of restrictions scheduled this weekend, click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website.