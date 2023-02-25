In January, the Greater Phoenix Chamber announced its legislative priorities for the First Regular Session of Arizona’s 56th Legislature. This session, the Chamber is advocating for enhanced workforce opportunities, a new plan for the extension of Prop 400 and a structurally sound balanced budget.

“The Greater Phoenix Chamber’s 2023 legislative agenda reflects the priorities of our members — first and foremost, we want to ensure that businesses have the tools they need to navigate through the current economic challenges,” said Mike Huckins, vice president of public affairs for the Chamber. “The Chamber’s utmost goal is to advocate and prioritize policies this session that will put Arizona in the spotlight as a leader in national and global economies.”

Serving as a voice for 2,400 member businesses at each level of government, the Chamber’s public affairs team looks forward to advocating for pro-business and pro-growth policies on behalf of its membership.

For more information on the Chamber’s legislative priorities, review the 2023 Public Policy Guide. Visit www.phoenixchamber.com.