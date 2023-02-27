Pomo Restaurant Group unveiled its newest addition to the Phoenix culinary scene in late February. Located in the bustling heart of Downtown Phoenix, Rosso Italian will offer a contemporary take on premium Italian cuisine, drawing inspiration from global flavors and influences.

“I have always harbored a dream of expanding Pomo Restaurant Group with a new twist,” said Owner Stefano Fabbri in a released statement. “When the opportunity presented itself, I knew the timing was perfect. The energy and vibe of Downtown Phoenix combined with the perfect location and ambiance solidified my belief that Rosso Italian would be the ultimate dining experience.”

The menu features a selection of entrees, appetizers, seafood and the signature Napoletana pizza from its sister restaurant, Pomo Pizzeria. The restaurant group says that all menu items are made with the freshest and highest quality ingredients “that will make the guest feel like they transported to Italy with each bite.” The wine and cocktail list has been curated to complement the menu and offer a wide range of options. House favorite menu items include the tagliata di manzo, pork chop Milanese, house-made gnocchi burrata, fusilloni Rosso, yellowtail crudo, tuna tartare burrata and beef carpaccio.

The interior design of the restaurant is described as sleek and rustic, with a touch of Italian warmth, and is designed to be both elegant and comfortable, with warm lighting and a cozy atmosphere.

For more information, visit www.rossoitalian.com.