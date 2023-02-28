In late January, City of Phoenix leadership was joined by the Arizona Superbowl Host Committee and artist Katharine Leigh Simpson for the unveiling and dedication of a new art piece that celebrates Arizona wildlife and highlights the environmental problems of single-use plastics.

Simpson’s piece, titled “Flowing Alchemy,” was prominently displayed during February’s NFL Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center to help raise awareness about the importance of the City’s recycling and resource management efforts. Made from mainly recyclable materials such as milk jugs, floral buckets, juice boxes, coffee cup lids and packing materials, the piece showcases innovative ways to reuse and upcycle problematic single-use plastics that pose a threat to waterways and landfills.

This project will temporarily be on display at the Phoenix Convention Center Food Hall through September 2023. In the future, it will be relocated and reconfigured in a permanent location at the 27th Avenue Materials Recovery Facility (MRF), where recyclables are sorted and baled.

Learn more about the artwork at https://bit.ly/FlowingAlchemy. Find other public art installations at www.phoenix.gov/arts/public-art-program/experience.