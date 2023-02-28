Over Easy breakfast-brunch-lunch restaurant, known for made-from-scratch dishes crafted by Chef Aaron May and aesthetic décor, introduced three new seasonal items to its menu at the end of January. The menu will be available through March.

The seasonal dishes include Cinnamon Apple Corncakes (three fluffy cakes topped with cinnamon butter, agave nectar, apple chutney and vanilla granola); JohnJay Burrito Bowl (three eggs any style over Cajun chicken, chorizo verde, avocado, white rice, quinoa, with black bean corn salsa, lime and cilantro; and Spicy Mango Margarita (Arcadia jalapeño invodka, Exotico blanco tequila, Reàl mango purée, lime juice and an Old Bay rim).

In addition, $1 from every JohnJay Burrito Bowl sold will be donated to the LovePup Foundation.

For additional information or to find a location (there are 11 across the Valley, visit www.eatatovereasy.com.