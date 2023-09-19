A new workforce training program is bringing together a public-private-university partnership to train workers in the hospitality industry.

The Park Central Hospitality Training program is a joint venture that will bring together Grand Canyon University (GCU), the city of Phoenix, and the developers of Park Central, Plaza Companies, Holualoa Companies, and hotel operator Fayth Hospitality.

GCU’s Hospitality Management program will collaborate with Fayth and the city to design the curriculum with the goal to equip aspiring hospitality professionals with essential skills, including technology, guest service, marketing, community ambassadorship, and collaboration with local partners. The work experience for the Hospitality Training Program will occur at the dual-branded Home2 Suites and Tru by Hilton at Park Central.

“This workforce initiative will bring valuable opportunities to our community, empowering aspiring individuals with essential hospitality skills and on-the-job work experience,” said Phoenix City Councilwoman Laura Pastor. “The partnership between Fayth Hospitality, Park Central, GCU, and the city of Phoenix demonstrates a commitment to fostering economic growth and job prospects within my district.”

The program is launching with a $25,000 grant from the Foresight Foundation, which will support program costs. The program will kick off in 2024 as the construction concludes of the Park Central hotels, part of the Phoenix Medical Quarter. The hotels will add 207 total guest rooms, spanning five stories and covering 105,000 square feet.

Upon completing the program, participants will gain invaluable firsthand work experience and benefit from job placement assistance. Additionally, the Foresight Foundation will financially support mentorships and leadership skills development for students participating in the program.