The Oasis Intergenerational Tutoring Program is looking for dedicated and caring volunteers to go back to school and donate their time to make a significant impact in early literacy.

Oasis is a national nonprofit organization that partners with the Madison School District to pair older adults, who may or may not be retired, one on one, with students needing literacy support. This program serves kindergarten through fourth grade children in four of the district’s elementary schools — Camelview, Heights, Rose Lane and Simis.

The tutoring program is for community members who are interested in sharing a love of reading and writing with a child. By becoming a literacy mentor, participants will support a student once a week for an hour during the school day to experience enjoyment and success in the skills of reading, writing and communication. Organizers say that the program is as rewarding for adults as it is for children who participate.

Tutors receive fun, interactive training with other volunteers, presented by a reading specialist who will provide a tutor handbook, supplies and materials. A two-day training to become an Oasis Tutor will be held Sept. 26–27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days at Camelview Elementary School, 2002 E. Campbell Ave. Those interested should contact Kim Gullo at 602-664-7285 or kgullo@madisoned.org.