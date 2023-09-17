With the return of the “big kids” to classrooms, the Children’s Museum of Phoenix is bringing back Toddler Time.

The program offers little learners time to shine as they explore the museum’s interactive exhibits and take part in hands-on programs that foster creativity and help little ones discover new skills.

In addition, families who are planning a visit are encouraged to help the museum stock the Art Studio’s Thing-a-ma-jig supplies by donating recyclables. Some examples include but are not limited to bottle caps, plastic food containers, plastic lids, paper towel rolls, wood scraps, playing cards, old costume jewelry, stickers, foam shapes or sheets, feathers, foil and beads. Smaller items can be dropped off at the front desk during regular business hours. Questions about whether or not the museum will accept particular items should be directed to Exhibits Manager Beth Jenkins at bjenkins@childmusephx.org.

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week through Labor Day and is located at 215 N. 7th St. For additional information, call 602-253-0501 or visit www.childrensmuseumofphoenix.org.