Explore transportation, more at Science Center

Valley families are invited to explore how different modes of transportation have shaped society and get hands-on with a multitude of challenging interactives at a new exhibit at Arizona Science Center, open now through Jan. 2.

Fly a plane, ride a hovercraft, race your friend on a recumbent bicycle or learn to fly an airship in the “Going Places” exhibit. Guests are the driver in this interactive exhibit — providing the chance to experience transportation in ways they never dreamed possible. With 18 exhibits and eight information kiosks detailing the incredible technology pioneered by humans to make the farthest reaches of the planet accessible, “Going Places” is a wild ride.

In addition, the center will host its fall break Camp Innovation this month. During Wacky Weather, campers will immerse themselves in the science of some of Earth’s most powerful expressions: tornadoes, hurricanes, tsunamis, earthquakes and landslides.

For five fun-filled days, these weather bugs will complete hands-on activities that build confidence, persistence, and creative problem-solving skills — all related to weather.

Available to students in grades 1-6, Camp Innovation Fall Break runs Oct. 10–14. Space is limited and pre-registration is required.

Arizona Science Center is located at 600 E. Washington St. Phoenix. For additional information, visit www.azscience.org.