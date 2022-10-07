Obliq Art hosts Open Studio event

More than a decade ago, Larry and Sandra Ortega launched Obliq Art in downtown Phoenix as a brick-and-mortar gallery. Both artists have shown extensively in galleries throughout Arizona. During the COVID-19 lockdown, the couple had more time to create artwork and think about the future.

They have pioneered art events in Sunnyslope, including the Sunnyslope Open Studio Tour and the Slope Plein Air Fest. Fast forward to 2021 and 2022. The couple launched a series of private evening events titled “Soirees.” They are on #7 now. It has become a place and event where professional creative friends gather for a sunset, overlooking the panorama of downtown Phoenix and the Valley. The place has become an art gallery, studio, urban farm, ofrenda and home.

This is the second year that Obliq Art has been a part of Art Detour. The weekend started with Soiree #6 on Saturday night and was followed by an Open Studio Tour on Sunday. It became an intriguing way to experience art and purchase original art from local artists. The art-centric event continues this month.

The fall Open Studio Tour and gallery sale is the second shared gallery opening and is open to the public. The Ortegas are hosting three artists: Jason Hugger, Sally Murphy and Nick Rascona.

The Open Studio Tour will be held Sunday, Oct. 23, from 11:30 a.m. until “the golden hour” at 1844 E. Cinnabar Ave., Phoenix. Attendees can meet the artists, view their work and purchase the newly created paintings and sculptures.

If you go, Ortega asks that people park on the street; the road to the home is private and narrow. For more information, visit www.larryjortega.com.