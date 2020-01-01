Puppet theater offers holiday drive-in shows

If you are looking for entertainment for your little ones this holiday season, the Great Arizona Puppet Theater is providing drive-in shows.

The organization has adapted to the outdoor format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Audience members drive up, tune their vehicles’ radios to a private FM station and then watch the show from their cars. The shows are held behind the theater’s building in the parking lot at 302 W. Latham St.

“The Elves & The Shoemaker” is set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, and 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19. This musical story is about Santa’s elves helping a poor shoemaker and his wife. It will be performed with large rod puppets.

“The Leprechaun and the Reindeer” comes to the drive-in stage at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, and 10 a.m. on Dec. 26. In this musical, the character Pat O’Flynn is having a “wee bit” of trouble with magic so he travels to the North Pole to look for a job.

Admission is $40 per carload for non-members of the theater and $30 for members. You must make a paid reservation before 5 p.m. the day before the show. To make a reservation, call 602-262-2050. To learn more, visit azpuppets.org.