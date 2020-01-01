Herberger seeks artists for exhibit

The Herberger Theater Gallery is looking for artists to display their work next year.

Any artists who live in Arizona, at least 18 years old, can submit two or three-dimensional artwork to be considered for the exhibition, which will be on display from April 2 to May 2. The deadline to submit pieces of art for consideration is Dec. 31.

Artists are not permitted to turn in artwork that has previously been shown in the gallery and are not allowed to turn in pieces mounted on foam core alone. The value of the artwork must not be more than $3,000 per piece. Josh Louche, guest curator, will select the materials for the exhibition based on “adequacy to the theme,” “originality,” and “quality of execution.” The theme for the exhibit will be “evaporation.”

You can apply by submitting photos of your artwork electronically through WeTransfer or by mail on a flash drive or CD. There is a $25, non-refundable fee to turn in up to six images and you can pay online or by sending a check or money order payable to “Herberger Theater” to Herberger Theater, Attention: Call to Artist Submission, 222 E. Monroe St., Phoenix, 85004.

To learn more, visit herbergertheater.org/art-gallery-gift-shop and look under “Call To Artist Opportunities.”