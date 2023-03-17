A new multi-sensory concert asks audiences to contemplate man’s rise to power over the earth and how this domination affects the natural world.

Phoenix Chorale brings “Dominion” to the Phoenix Art Museum March 24–25. During the multi-sensory event, audiences will experience the ethereal sounds of the Grammy winning chorale and chamber orchestra, while viewing the stunning moving digital art projected on the walls of the museum’s Great Hall.

“Dominion” juxtaposes the baroque with contemporary, beginning with Handel’s almost apocalyptic ode to royalty, “Dixit Dominus,” followed by Sarah Kirkland Snider’s Mass for the Endangered, composed in 2018. Deemed “a rising star on the American compositional scene” by the Wall Street Journal, Snider’s piece is paired with the visual accompaniment of moving digital projections created by Candy Stations/Deborah Johnson, a visual artist specializing in stage design and performance visuals from Brooklyn, New York.

Mass for the Endangered is a celebration of, and an elegy for, the natural world — animals, plants, insects, the planet itself — an appeal for greater awareness, urgency and action.

Phoenix Chorale also will perform a traditional concert of “Dominion” March 26 at 3 p.m. at Camelback Bible Church.

The Phoenix Art Museum multi-sensory concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. both nights. Single tickets for “Dominion” are $45 for adults, $23 for youth and $39 for seniors and active duty/veterans. Tickets can be purchased at www.phoenixchorale.org.