The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is advising drivers that it will continue pavement improvement on the I-17 in the North Valley as well as other freeway improvement projects that will require closures or lane restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend (March 17-20).

In addition, ADOT says that a busy afternoon is expected on westbound Interstate 10 in Phoenix as well as Loop 101 in Glendale Friday afternoon, March 17, prior to the Taylor Swift concert. Heavy traffic can also be expected for the second Swift concert that begins at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.

Here are the freeway restrictions for this weekend:

Southbound I-17 closed between Pinnacle Peak Road and Union Hills Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 20) for a pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed. Southbound I-17 ramps to Loop 101 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Jomax and Happy Valley roads also closed. Detour: Southbound I-17 drivers should consider exiting in advance of the closure and using alternate routes, including southbound 19th Avenue, to reach eastbound Loop 101 or continue south to travel beyond closure.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions, and suggested detours, for this weekend.