The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has some good news for those traveling around the state this weekend: ADOT and its contractors are not scheduling any full construction or maintenance closures along state highways from Friday afternoon, May 26, through Monday night, May 29, to limit impacts on holiday weekend travel. Drivers should monitor weather forecasts, check their vehicles and pack an emergency travel kit if heading out on a Memorial Day weekend trip, ADOT added.

ADOT recommends an early start and extra time, especially during peak travel periods. Motorists should be prepared for unscheduled highway closures due to crashes, disabled vehicles or other incidents such as wildfires.

An emergency prep kit for your vehicle should include extra drinking water and other items including blankets, a first-aid kit, a flashlight, extra batteries, a fully charged cellphone and charger, snacks, diapers if necessary and a small tool kit.

Since travel delays are possible, don’t forget other important items such as prescription medicines. A hat, sunglasses and umbrella – to help with rain or shade – also are good items to remember as the annual summer travel season gets underway.

Click on the Weekend Travel advisory graphic for holiday safe driving recommendations. More information can be found on the ADOT website.