The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is alerting drivers that improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions along sections of Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (June 9-12). Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan detour routes while these and other weekend restrictions are in place:
- Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Loop 101 and Thunderbird Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 12) for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Pinnacle Peak and Deer Valley roads plus Rose Garden Lane closed.
- Detours: Expect heavy traffic and allow extra travel time. Consider using eastbound Loop 101 to southbound State Route 51 as an alternate freeway route to the downtown Phoenix area. Southbound I-17 drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th Avenue to travel beyond closure.
- Westbound Interstate 10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and State Route 143 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 12) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliott and Baseline roads closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue closed.
- Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Mesa Drive and Interstate 10 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 12) for pavement improvement project.
- Eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) closed between Priest Drive and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in the Tempe area from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 12) for pavement improvement project. Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps from northbound SR 143, eastbound Sky Harbor Boulevard and Van Buren/52nd streets closed.
- Detour: Consider using eastbound I-10 to eastbound US 60 as an alternate freeway route.
For a complete list of weekend restrictions and suggested detours, click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website.