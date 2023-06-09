The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is alerting drivers that improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions along sections of Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (June 9-12). Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan detour routes while these and other weekend restrictions are in place:

Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Loop 101 and Thunderbird Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 12) for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Pinnacle Peak and Deer Valley roads plus Rose Garden Lane closed. Detours: Expect heavy traffic and allow extra travel time. Consider using eastbound Loop 101 to southbound State Route 51 as an alternate freeway route to the downtown Phoenix area. Southbound I-17 drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th Avenue to travel beyond closure.

Westbound Interstate 10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and State Route 143 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 12) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliott and Baseline roads closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue closed.

Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Mesa Drive and Interstate 10 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 12) for pavement improvement project.

Eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) closed between Priest Drive and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in the Tempe area from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 12) for pavement improvement project. Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps from northbound SR 143, eastbound Sky Harbor Boulevard and Van Buren/52nd streets closed. Detour: Consider using eastbound I-10 to eastbound US 60 as an alternate freeway route.



For a complete list of weekend restrictions and suggested detours, click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website.