Seasonal flavor supports community

Locally-owned ice cream parlor Churn, has launched a Flavor of the Season, Rodeo Queen, which is now available at its Central Phoenix shop.

Featuring sweet cream ice cream with lemon curd, lemon cupcake and strawberry syrup and topped with a playful pink cowboy hat, ice cream lovers can also give back to the community while satisfying their sweet tooth. Throughout June, which is also Pride Month, with every scoop of Rodeo Queen purchased the ice cream shop will donate $1 to One Community. In addition, diners at both Windsor and Churn have the opportunity to round their bill to the nearest dollar with proceeds going to the cause.

One Community’s mission is to bring workplace equality and equal treatment in housing and public accommodations for the LGBTQ+ community in Arizona through educational and advocacy programs.

Churn is a nostalgic ice cream parlor attached to its gastropub neighbor, Windsor, and is located 5223 N. Central Ave. For morel information, call 602-279-8024 or visit www.churnaz.com.