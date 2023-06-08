The Osborn School District announced that during its Summer Food Service Program for area families, meals will be provided to all children, ages 18 and under, without charge. Adult meals are also available for purchase: breakfast, $2.75, and lunch, $4.75.

Meals will be provided June 5–29, with the exception of June 19, when the school is closed for the Juneteenth holiday. Participating schools include Encanto School, Longview School, Osborn Middle School and Solano School.

Breakfast will be served at all sites from 8:30–9 a.m. Lunch will be served at Encanto and Osborn Middle School from noon to 12:30 p.m., and at Longview and Solano from 12:30–1 p.m. Families should check in at the front office before entering the school.

For additional information, call 602-707-2000 or visit www.osbornnet.org.