Arizona’s largest wedding show is coming back to the Phoenix Convention Center in June for the 28th year. The Arizona Wedding Show returns on Sunday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The expo will feature more than 200 of Arizona’s top event experts — from gowns and suits to bakeries and caterers, and even unique vendors like luxury portable bathrooms and bounce castles.

“The Arizona Wedding Show is the best resource not only for brides and grooms, but for anyone planning a party or event, whether it is a wedding, baby shower or graduation party,” said Arizona Wedding Show manager Stephanie Gatzionis. “What makes our show so unique is that the connections attendees make with our vendors can be relied upon for all wedding events like the bachelorette party, the wedding day and the honeymoon, but also for all the major milestones they would want to celebrate throughout their lives.”

The expo has many unique features, including live music, fashion shows, luxury lounges and the Ultimate Wedding Package, a raffle prize valued around $10,000. Many vendors are also offering special discounts for wedding show attendees. The event also offers a supportive, inclusive and welcoming environment for all attendees. With the help of LGBT Weddings’ stamp-of-approval vendor badges, members of the LGBTQ+ community can expect open and comfortable conversations with vendors and even find vendors that specialize in LGBTQ weddings.

Admission is $13. For more information, visit www.arizonaweddingshowjune.com.