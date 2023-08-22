In mid-July, True Food Kitchen launched its summer menu, putting a modern twist on nostalgic summertime dishes and drinks. In addition, now through Labor Day weekend, the restaurant will offer 50 percent off all bottles of wine every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The restaurant brand rolled out its new summer menu across its 44 locations nationwide. Highlights from the menu include a street corn flatbread starter, the return of the heirloom tomato and watermelon salad, a garden pesto pizza and, for a sweet finish, a childhood-favorite summer delight — True Food Kitchen’s root beer float and a blueberry crumble sundae.

The restaurant’s new summer sips include Blueberry Collins, Fresa Rosado, Peacemaker, The Grove and Sparkling Peach Tea.

In the North Central area, visit True Food Kitchen at its Biltmore Fashion Park location, 2502 E. Camelback Road. Those wishing to enjoy the new summer menu in the comfort of their home can order online or through the app and enjoy free delivery on orders over $35. Learn more at www.truefoodkitchen.com.